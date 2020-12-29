Video
Nagad users can pay DESCO electricity bill charge-free

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Nagad users can pay DESCO electricity bill charge-free

Nagad users can pay DESCO electricity bill charge-free

Users of Nagad, the digital financial service of the postal department, can now pay the electricity bills of DESCO without any additional costs, a move that would help them get rid of hassles and save time.
Nagad and DESCO recently signed an agreement to this effect, says a press release.
Under the deal, the customers of Dhaka Electricity Supply Company Ltd (DESCO) would be able to pay the prepaid and postpaid bills instantly,     The facility to pay the bills began the official journey at a programme at the head office of DESCO in Nikunja in Dhaka recently.
Secretary of Power Division Md. Habibur Rahman, Additional Secretary of Power Division and Chairman of the board of DESCO Mst. Maksuda Khatun, DESCO Managing Director Md. Kausar Ameer Ali, Nagad's Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam, Chief Operating Officer Ashish Chakraborty, Chief Corporate Officer Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Chief Marketing Officer Kingshuk Haque, Head of Utility Bill and Education Pay Sohael S. Tasneem and Eastern Bank Limited's Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking Ahmed Shaheen were present.    
Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of Power Division Md. Habibur Rahman said, "Both DESCO and Nagad are government-owned companies. And that's why this partnership initiative should have been taken much earlier. Still, I would like to thank both sides for initiating the move. It has been an excellent move not to charge any fee for the payment of electricity bills of DESCO through Nagad. I hope people will reap the benefit."
Nagad's Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam, said, "Nagad has been trying to stand by the people and serve them during the coronavirus pandemic. In continuation of such efforts, Nagad has inked the agreement with DESCO not to charge any fee. We are also glad to be a part of the welfare initiative. From now on, the prepaid and postpaid customers of DESCO would be able to pay the bills from their Nagad wallets.  The bills can also be paid from Nagad's entrepreneur point. In both cases, customers would not have to pay any additional fee."
Eastern Bank Ltd is the financial settlement partner of the initiative of Nagad and DESCO. DESCO customers in Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Kalyanpur, Cantonment, Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali, Uttara, Uttarkhan, Dakkhinkhan, Baridhara, Badda, Tongi and Purbachal would avail the service.
Almost all utility bills, including those of Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) and Titas Gas can be paid through Nagad easily without any additional charge.


« PreviousNext »

