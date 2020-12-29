Stocks rise for 4th running day on positive sentiment

Stocks gained for the fourth consecutive day with marginal gain on the last session on Monday as the investors continued to pick up prospective shares hoping for profits.

Indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up as the investors were active.

DSEX, the prime index of DSE gained by 15.73 points or 0.29 per cent to 5,344, the highest in more than 17 months July 4, 2019, when DSEX was 5,380.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 8.57 points to 1,924 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 4.87 points to 1,231 at the close of the trading.

Total market-cap of DSE soared to Tk 4,418 billion, the all-time high, pushed up by the Robi issues. The previous day's market-cap was also a record Tk 4,393 billion.

Robi's market capitalisation reached more than Tk 129 billion according to Monday's closing price. Shares of Robi Axiata soared further by 9.78 per cent to close at Tk 24.70 on Monday, after a flying debut on Thursday last.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 13.47 billion on the country's premier bourse, falling by 12 per cent over the previous day's six months highest turnover of Tk 15.29 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 361 issues traded, 154 advanced, 142 declined and 65 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 232,457 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 470.19 million shares and mutual fund units.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 47 points to 15,407 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 29 points to close at 9,292.

Of the issues traded, 132 advanced, 117 declined and 43 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 17.66 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 471 million.


















