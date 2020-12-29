Video
MBL opens 15 new Islamic banking window

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has launched 15 more Shariah complied Islamic Banking services named 'Taqwa' in its countrywide. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated 15 new Islamic Banking Services through 'Islamic Banking Window' virtually as Chief Guest on Monday.
The Islamic Banking service commencing branches are Gulshan Branch, Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road Branch and Elephant Road Branch in Dhaka; Narayanganj Branch; Cumilla Branch; Jubilee Road Branch in Chattogram;. Chhagalnaiya Branch, Feni; Khulna Branch; Hajigonj Branch in Chandpur; Sylhet Branch;. Suagoanj Branch, Cumilla; Rajnagar SME/Krishi Branch; Dagonbhuiyan Branch, Feni; Maijdee Court Branch and Amishapara SME/Krishi Branch in Noakhali.
Mercantile Bank will offer these special services through 25 Islamic Banking Window besides their regular conventional banking.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank among other DMDs G.W.M. Mortaza, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan and Shamim Ahmed delivered their speeches on the ceremony along with Md. Mizanur Rahman Sarker, Head of Islamic Banking Division, respective branch managers & senior executives of the bank were present in the ceremony.
The Managing Director and CEO of the bank expressed that by fulfilling the special clients demand Islamic Banking facility parallel to the conventional banking will ensure all types of client services. He also stated that Mercantile Bank will open 20 more 'Islamic Banking Window' very soon which will increase total 45 Islamic Banking Window.





