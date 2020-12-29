France restates support to cityâ€™s water treatment plants

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marin Schuh and Fanny Nesen, Project Officer in-charge of water and sanitation sector of Agence Française de Développement (AFD) recently visited Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) headquarters.

The visit also included a site visit of the Saidabad 1 and 2 water treatment plants. The French envoy used the occasion as an opportunity to renew the French government pledge to funding development sector projects here by the French government.

By providing financial and technical support to DWASA, France is supporting preservation of Dhaka's water resources while providing accessible, sustainable and reliable water services for all.

Through AFD, the French government is financing 167M euro water projects in Bangladesh, which will supply an additional 950,000 m cubic meter drinking water for use.

Jean-Marin Shuh said Saidabad 1 and 2 water treatment plants, constructed by the French company Degremont (Suez) would supply additional requirement of water to the city when it will come into service.

The envoy also visited site for Saidabad 3 water treatment plant being financed by AFD, along with KfW, Danida and the European Investment Bank.

This project will double the current site's production capacity and once complete, Saidabad will be the largest water treatment plant in Asia, the envoy said.

Jean-Marin Schuh said these projects shows the continuous presence of France in the water sector of Bangladesh, completing an ambitious process started with the visit of President Mitterrand in 1991.

The project is in line with the government of Bangladesh's decision to replace the extraction of groundwater with the treatment of surface water, in order to meet the city's growing demand for water.

For this reason, the Saidabad treatment plant, like the Chandpur water treatment plant also financed by AFD, will use water from the Meghna River.













