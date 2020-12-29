BB adopts new policies to save economy from crash landing

The debut of Covid-19 made Bangladesh Bank (BB) to go for a sea change in its policy matters as well as in many operational aspects that the central bank's conventional banking system had never anticipated before.

"BB stirred the country's banking through most unusual challenges to keep the economy on track or otherwise to save it from crash landing, said Bangladesh Bank executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam while talking to The Daily Observer recently.

"We learned from crisis and caved out policy response to mitigate the crisis," he said focusing on how the central bank made its way through the pandemic and crippling shutdown when most economic activities were closed and public mobility limited.

Like the rest of the world, the central bank was not prepared for the pandemic and has no time to waste to take host of remedial measure. BB officials worked round-the-clock to help develop and implement the government 20 stimulus packages to absorb the shock.

The packages have been mainly focused on sustaining manufacturing industries, SMEs, agriculture, various service sectors and also to help the poor. Stimulus packages offered loan at 9 percent interest to businesses for which the government to pay 4.5 percent and borrowers to pay the rest.

"The BB played important role to keep the financial sector functioning," Md. Serajul Islam. Meanwhile, BB has injected more than Tk 30,000 crore into the money market in the form of various refinancing schemes to support businesses as well as farmers, he said.

Moreover on May 3, Bangladesh Bank suspended interest on all types of loans for April and May to help borrowers to overcome the impact of the pandemic following countrywide shutdown from March 26.

At the same time the BB instructed that no banks would be allowed to downgrade loan status of a borrower until June 30 for failing to pay loan installments in January-June period. The loan moratorium facility was again extended to November 30 and now up to December 31.

Meanwhile the BB has unveiled an expansionary monetary policy on July 29 taking aim at stimulating credit inflow to private sector. It has also recalibrate policies such as repo, reverse report and keeping advance-deposit ratio (ADR) with central bank to keep more funds with banks for funding stimulus packages.

He said expansionary monetary policy was important to implement the stimulus package for which banks were asked to provide the massive funds for over a trillion crore taka.

BB has also cuts bank rates after 17 years fixing lending at 9 percent and deposit taking at 6 percent. Despite several initiatives to boot disbursement of stimulus fund, it remained however unsatisfactory for some categories below targets, he said.

Excess liquidity in the banking sector stands at Tk 169.658 crore in recent time. Serajul Islam said BB is relentlessly trying to adapt its role to address newer challenges to protect economy and businesses.









