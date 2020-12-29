Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, 6:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ECNEC likely to approve Eighth Five-Year Plan today

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Mizanur Rahman

 

ECNEC likely to approve Eighth Five-Year Plan today

ECNEC likely to approve Eighth Five-Year Plan today

The Planning Commission has finalized the draft Eighth Five-Year Plan to be implanted from 2021 and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) is expected to approve the plan at a meeting today to be held at NEC building at Planning Commission.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually preside over the meeting from her Gonobhavan residence while cabinet minister, secretaries and other concerned officials will physically attend the event to seal the Tk 64.95960 crore plan.
Plan documents said it aims at creating 1.13 crore new jobs over a five-year period, increase GDP growth at 8.51 percent, increase investment by 37.4 percent of GDP and bring overall inflation down to 4.6 percent.
The eighth plan will follow the guidelines of the Perspective Plan for 2021-2041 and take aim at fulfilling the government election manifesto of 2018, the sources said.
Promoting prosperity, fostering Inclusive growth with a pro-poor strategy are major objectives. Its seven themes include labour-intensive and export-oriented manufacturing-led growth, agricultural diversification, dynamism in cottage, small and medium enterprises, creation of modern services sector, ICT based entrepreneurship, and boosting overseas employment.
Sources said the plan will take step to effectively make Bangladesh's graduation to a middle income nation from its LDC status by 2041. It will also achieve full implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The plan also eyes on launching a universal health insurance scheme and measures to addresses economic fallout from the pandemic and alleviate poverty.
It also looks forward to ensure development of quality education, nutrition for children, cash funds for the poor, development of rural infrastructure, electrification, and introduction of a modern tax system.
The comprehensive plan is based on four main strategies --discouraging luxury expenditures and prioritising government spending that creates job, creating loan facilities through commercial banks at subsidised interest to affected industries and businesses.
It also plans to expanding coverage of the government's social safety net programmes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mamdudur Rashid NCC Bank new MD
BANKING EVENT
Over 1b people to be under 5G net by year end: Ericsson
Etihad launches fully customisable charter flights
Bad debt fear keeps India banks away from street vendor loans
Business Events
GDIC, PABL hold workshop on AML, CFT compliance
Premier Cement approves 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
AL takes lead in first phase of municipality polls
BNP demands EC's resignation
BD envoy to UK elected vice-chair of IMSO 26th Assembly
BCB consider two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in April
SAFF football rescheduled for Sept 2021 in Dhaka
I would like to play in the US: Messi
BNP accuses ruling party of vote fraud
First phase of municipality polls sees 60pc turnout: EC
DU to conduct research on Bangabandhu’s life, works: VC
Most Read News
Dewanbagi Pir no more
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
27 COVID deaths, 932 cases reported in 24 hrs
Sristy Human Rights Society, an organisation for people's rights, distributes blankets
1st phase of election at 24 municipalities underway
AL Sub-committee on Industries announced
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Padma Bridge and the pursuit of inclusive development
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft