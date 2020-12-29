





ECNEC likely to approve Eighth Five-Year Plan today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually preside over the meeting from her Gonobhavan residence while cabinet minister, secretaries and other concerned officials will physically attend the event to seal the Tk 64.95960 crore plan.

Plan documents said it aims at creating 1.13 crore new jobs over a five-year period, increase GDP growth at 8.51 percent, increase investment by 37.4 percent of GDP and bring overall inflation down to 4.6 percent.

The eighth plan will follow the guidelines of the Perspective Plan for 2021-2041 and take aim at fulfilling the government election manifesto of 2018, the sources said.

Promoting prosperity, fostering Inclusive growth with a pro-poor strategy are major objectives. Its seven themes include labour-intensive and export-oriented manufacturing-led growth, agricultural diversification, dynamism in cottage, small and medium enterprises, creation of modern services sector, ICT based entrepreneurship, and boosting overseas employment.

Sources said the plan will take step to effectively make Bangladesh's graduation to a middle income nation from its LDC status by 2041. It will also achieve full implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The plan also eyes on launching a universal health insurance scheme and measures to addresses economic fallout from the pandemic and alleviate poverty.

It also looks forward to ensure development of quality education, nutrition for children, cash funds for the poor, development of rural infrastructure, electrification, and introduction of a modern tax system.

The comprehensive plan is based on four main strategies --discouraging luxury expenditures and prioritising government spending that creates job, creating loan facilities through commercial banks at subsidised interest to affected industries and businesses.

It also plans to expanding coverage of the government's social safety net programmes.











The Planning Commission has finalized the draft Eighth Five-Year Plan to be implanted from 2021 and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) is expected to approve the plan at a meeting today to be held at NEC building at Planning Commission.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually preside over the meeting from her Gonobhavan residence while cabinet minister, secretaries and other concerned officials will physically attend the event to seal the Tk 64.95960 crore plan.Plan documents said it aims at creating 1.13 crore new jobs over a five-year period, increase GDP growth at 8.51 percent, increase investment by 37.4 percent of GDP and bring overall inflation down to 4.6 percent.The eighth plan will follow the guidelines of the Perspective Plan for 2021-2041 and take aim at fulfilling the government election manifesto of 2018, the sources said.Promoting prosperity, fostering Inclusive growth with a pro-poor strategy are major objectives. Its seven themes include labour-intensive and export-oriented manufacturing-led growth, agricultural diversification, dynamism in cottage, small and medium enterprises, creation of modern services sector, ICT based entrepreneurship, and boosting overseas employment.Sources said the plan will take step to effectively make Bangladesh's graduation to a middle income nation from its LDC status by 2041. It will also achieve full implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The plan also eyes on launching a universal health insurance scheme and measures to addresses economic fallout from the pandemic and alleviate poverty.It also looks forward to ensure development of quality education, nutrition for children, cash funds for the poor, development of rural infrastructure, electrification, and introduction of a modern tax system.The comprehensive plan is based on four main strategies --discouraging luxury expenditures and prioritising government spending that creates job, creating loan facilities through commercial banks at subsidised interest to affected industries and businesses.It also plans to expanding coverage of the government's social safety net programmes.