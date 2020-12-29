Three found dead in three districts

Three persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali and Joypurhat, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from a drain of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara Police Station (PS) Mazharul Islam said locals spotted the body in a drain of RMCH in the morning and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Police have recovered the body of a woman in Senbag Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Romana Akter, 21, was the wife of Mosharraf Hossain, a resident of Uttar Mohammadpur Village under Mohammadpur Union in the upazila.

The family members found her room locked from inside at night. They did not get any response despite calling several times. Later, they broke off the door and found her body lying on the floor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the incident, adding that it is still sketchy that whether she committed suicide or was murdered.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a man in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Bayezid Hossain, 20, son of Hafijar Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Bishnopur Village in the upazila.

Panchbibi PS Official Saidur Rahman said Bayezid went out of his house on Saturday night to attend a cultural programme, but did not come back till then. Later, locals saw the body in a field in the area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Adhunik Zilla Hospital morgue for an autopsy.