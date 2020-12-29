Seven killed in road mishaps in five districts

Seven persons including a woman were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Tangail, Gopalganj, Laxmipur, Bogura and Naogaon, in two days.

TANGAIL: Three youths were killed when a truck smashed their motorcycle in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Rashid, 15, son of Yusuf, Munna, 18, son of Lal Miah, and Shaurav, 19.

Bhuyanpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Murad Hossain said Rashid and Munna died on the spot while Shaurav breathed his last on way to Tangail General Hospital.

GOPALGANJ: A village doctor was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in district town on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Torun Kanti Sarker, 50, son of Ranjit Sarker, a resident of Durgapur Village in Chitalmari Upazila of Bagerhat.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Md Monirul Islam said a bus of 'Tungipara Express' hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in BSCIC Bridge area in the district town at around 11am, leaving Torun Kanti dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured were taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, the OC added.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A woman, who was injured in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon, died on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Achia Khatun, 60, wife of Md Shamsuddin of Char Falkon Jajira area in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Achia from behind in Hazirhat area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road on Sunday noon, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty physicians referred Achia to DMCH as her condition was deteriorated.

Later, Achia died on the way to DMCH on Monday morning.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A college student was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Nur Islam Roki, 22, son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Shwashinagar Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila. He was an honours fourth-year student of Management Department of Government Azizul Haque College.

Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Nur Islam in Kumira Panditpukur Bazar area at around 9pm, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Raninagar Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Islam, 42, son of late Afsar Ali, a resident of Kaligram Dighir Par Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Rezaul in Abadpukur Haat area on Saturday evening, which left him and the motorcyclist Dulal Hossain seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Naogaon Sadar Hospital.

Later, Rezaul was shifted from there to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

He died at RMCH on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment.







