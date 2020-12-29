|
Tk 50,000 fine for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI, Dec 28: A mobile court here on Saturday fined a bulldozer owner Tk 50,000 for illegally cutting a hill in Matiranga Upazila of the district.
The fined bulldozer owner is Md Rubayat, a resident of the upazila.
Matiranga Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Farjana Akter Boby led the mobile court and fined Md Rubayat the amount for cutting a hill at Adarsha Para under Amtali Union through a bulldozer.
She said a syndicate has been cutting hills area that may damage biodiversity and environment.
The drive against the syndicate will continue, the AC Land added.