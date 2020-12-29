Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tk 50,000 fine for cutting hill in Khagrachhari

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI, Dec 28: A mobile court here on Saturday fined a bulldozer owner Tk 50,000 for illegally cutting a hill in Matiranga Upazila of the district.
The fined bulldozer owner is Md Rubayat, a resident of the upazila.
Matiranga Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Farjana Akter Boby led the mobile court and fined Md Rubayat the amount for cutting a hill at Adarsha Para under Amtali Union through a bulldozer.
She said a syndicate has been cutting hills area that may damage biodiversity and environment.
The drive against the syndicate will continue, the AC Land added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three found dead in three districts
Seven killed in road mishaps in five districts
Tk 50,000 fine for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Three persons nabbed with drugs in two districts
Coconut growers not getting fair prices for lack of factories at Raipur
43 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
85th birth anniversary of famous poet and writer Syed Shamsul Haque
Nine nabbed with drugs in five districts


Latest News
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
AL takes lead in first phase of municipality polls
BNP demands EC's resignation
BD envoy to UK elected vice-chair of IMSO 26th Assembly
BCB consider two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in April
SAFF football rescheduled for Sept 2021 in Dhaka
I would like to play in the US: Messi
BNP accuses ruling party of vote fraud
First phase of municipality polls sees 60pc turnout: EC
DU to conduct research on Bangabandhu’s life, works: VC
Most Read News
Dewanbagi Pir no more
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
27 COVID deaths, 932 cases reported in 24 hrs
Sristy Human Rights Society, an organisation for people's rights, distributes blankets
1st phase of election at 24 municipalities underway
AL Sub-committee on Industries announced
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Padma Bridge and the pursuit of inclusive development
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft