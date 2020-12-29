Three persons nabbed with drugs in two districts

Three persons including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Panchagarh and Rajshahi, on Sunday.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: Police, in a drive, arrested two men with one kilogram of hemp in Boda Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Ansar Ali, 45, son of late Golzar Hossain, and Faruq Alam, 38, son of late Sahab Uddin, residents of Haripur Hazipara Village in Sadar Upazila of Thakurgaon.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Palli Bidyut area under Boda Municipality at night and arrested the duo with the hemp.

Officer-in-Charge of Boda Police Station (PS) Abu Sayeed Chowdhury confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were sent to jail on Monday following a court order.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an alleged female drug peddler with 773 yaba tablets from Odara Village in Charghat Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person was Monwara Begum, 45, wife of late Jarman Ali of Raotha Ghoshpara Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Odara area at around 8:50pm and arrested her with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested along with the seized contraband pills was handed over to Charghat PS.







