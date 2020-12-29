Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Coconut growers not getting fair prices for lack of factories at Raipur

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Md Wahidur Rahman Murad

The coconuts piled at a wholesale market in Raipur. photo: observer

The coconuts piled at a wholesale market in Raipur. photo: observer

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Dec 28: Although this year coconut production has been bumper and the fruit prices went up in the district, the growers are not getting fair prices of their produce.
 At present, per pair of coconut is selling at Tk 120 at the retail market.
Trading of coconut is taking place in full swing in different haats-bazaars in the district.  
There might be a record turnover of over Tk 100 crore, said sources in the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).
In the absence of local coconut-based factories and due to a syndicate of unscrupulous traders, growers are not getting fair prices, it was complained.
According to the DAE in the district, there are coconut trees in 2,735 hectares (ha) of areas in the district.
Of these, 1,350 ha are in Sadar Upazila, 510 ha in Ramganj, 350 ha in Kamalnagar, 365 ha in Raypur and 160 ha in Ramgati upazilas.
Main markets for coconuts are Dalal Bazar in Sadar Upazila, Chandraganj, Mandari, Haiderganj in Raypur Upazila, Ramganj town, Hazirhaat in Kamalganj and Alexandar in Ramgati.
At present, seasonal traders and wholesalers are passing busy time with selling coconut. This season, 5.50 crore pieces of coconuts are likely to be sold.
From the district, coconuts are being brought to Bagerhat, Bhairab, Khademganj, Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Bandarban, Rangamati, Faridpur, Mymensingh and other districts.
Proprietor of Rakhi Mal at Haiderganj Zakir Hossain said, planting of coconut saplings requires adequate fertilisers and proper rearing. Within five-six years, trees start giving fruits. A tree gives fruits for 50-60 years. Each tree produces 200-500 fruits.
A wholesaler in Chandraganj Bazar Kamal Hossain said, so far, he has purchased 14,000-18,000 pieces of coconut of Taka one crore at the rate of Tk 14-18 per piece.
Already, these have been sent to several districts.
He said, the price of coconut will increase in the next two and three weeks.
A labourer, Anwar Hossain, said, he has been processing coconut buckles (chhobra) for about 30 years. He gets Tk 500-800 for processing 1,000 coconuts. He can finish 1,500 coconuts daily.
DAE Officer in Raipur Mostafa Hasan Imam said, this year's yielding of coconut has been better for favourable weather.
Yet for severe warming, the demand for green coconut has gone up. And, due to increased consumption of green coconuts, dry coconut has made a bit of less production, he explained.
To create employment in the district, a step has been taken to set up coconut-based factories, he informed, adding that farmers are shifting to coconut of Vietnamese species for more production.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three found dead in three districts
Seven killed in road mishaps in five districts
Tk 50,000 fine for cutting hill in Khagrachhari
Three persons nabbed with drugs in two districts
Coconut growers not getting fair prices for lack of factories at Raipur
43 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
85th birth anniversary of famous poet and writer Syed Shamsul Haque
Nine nabbed with drugs in five districts


Latest News
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
AL takes lead in first phase of municipality polls
BNP demands EC's resignation
BD envoy to UK elected vice-chair of IMSO 26th Assembly
BCB consider two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in April
SAFF football rescheduled for Sept 2021 in Dhaka
I would like to play in the US: Messi
BNP accuses ruling party of vote fraud
First phase of municipality polls sees 60pc turnout: EC
DU to conduct research on Bangabandhu’s life, works: VC
Most Read News
Dewanbagi Pir no more
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
27 COVID deaths, 932 cases reported in 24 hrs
Sristy Human Rights Society, an organisation for people's rights, distributes blankets
1st phase of election at 24 municipalities underway
AL Sub-committee on Industries announced
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Padma Bridge and the pursuit of inclusive development
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft