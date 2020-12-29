Coconut growers not getting fair prices for lack of factories at Raipur



The coconuts piled at a wholesale market in Raipur. photo: observer

At present, per pair of coconut is selling at Tk 120 at the retail market.

Trading of coconut is taking place in full swing in different haats-bazaars in the district.

There might be a record turnover of over Tk 100 crore, said sources in the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

In the absence of local coconut-based factories and due to a syndicate of unscrupulous traders, growers are not getting fair prices, it was complained.

According to the DAE in the district, there are coconut trees in 2,735 hectares (ha) of areas in the district.

Of these, 1,350 ha are in Sadar Upazila, 510 ha in Ramganj, 350 ha in Kamalnagar, 365 ha in Raypur and 160 ha in Ramgati upazilas.

Main markets for coconuts are Dalal Bazar in Sadar Upazila, Chandraganj, Mandari, Haiderganj in Raypur Upazila, Ramganj town, Hazirhaat in Kamalganj and Alexandar in Ramgati.

At present, seasonal traders and wholesalers are passing busy time with selling coconut. This season, 5.50 crore pieces of coconuts are likely to be sold.

From the district, coconuts are being brought to Bagerhat, Bhairab, Khademganj, Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Bandarban, Rangamati, Faridpur, Mymensingh and other districts.

Proprietor of Rakhi Mal at Haiderganj Zakir Hossain said, planting of coconut saplings requires adequate fertilisers and proper rearing. Within five-six years, trees start giving fruits. A tree gives fruits for 50-60 years. Each tree produces 200-500 fruits.

A wholesaler in Chandraganj Bazar Kamal Hossain said, so far, he has purchased 14,000-18,000 pieces of coconut of Taka one crore at the rate of Tk 14-18 per piece.

Already, these have been sent to several districts.

He said, the price of coconut will increase in the next two and three weeks.

A labourer, Anwar Hossain, said, he has been processing coconut buckles (chhobra) for about 30 years. He gets Tk 500-800 for processing 1,000 coconuts. He can finish 1,500 coconuts daily.

DAE Officer in Raipur Mostafa Hasan Imam said, this year's yielding of coconut has been better for favourable weather.

Yet for severe warming, the demand for green coconut has gone up. And, due to increased consumption of green coconuts, dry coconut has made a bit of less production, he explained.

To create employment in the district, a step has been taken to set up coconut-based factories, he informed, adding that farmers are shifting to coconut of Vietnamese species for more production.







