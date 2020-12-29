Video
Indian army officer ‘planted weapons’ on Kashmir civilians

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

SRINAGAR, Dec 28: Indian police on Sunday accused an army officer and two associates of planting weapons on the bodies of three labourers killed in Kashmir to make it look as though they were militants in a staged gun battle.
Their July deaths sparked a furore in the Indian administered side of the Himalayan region that is also claimed by Pakistan.
The army had claimed that the three men were killed in a gun battle in the village of Amshipora in south Kashmir and that three weapons were found on them. The bodies were hurriedly buried in a remote border area.
The men's families in the remote mountainous area of Rajouri identified them one month later from photographs that circulated on social media. The families said the three had only been looking for work in Kashmir's apple orchards.    -AFP



