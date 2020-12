SAFF C’ship to be held in Sept next year in Dhaka

Messi says Barca 'my life' but stays tight-lipped on future

Federer out of Australian Open after knee surgery

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud inaugurating the Bangabandhu Tour-de-CHT mountain bike competition in celebration of "Mujib borsho" at Sajek in Rangamati on Monday. photo: pid

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]