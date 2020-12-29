Sobers congratulates Kohli

In Barbados Sir Gary Sobers woke up with the news that the Award named after him for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade has gone to Team India captain Virat Kohli.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone, the 84-year old Sobers said, "I am not surprised with the news. The winner of the decade shows his class and commitment all these years. He has been a splendid cricketer, the front reader and loved by all".

"We can't take away credit from him and I endorse the adjudicators' choice".

Regarding the other contestants, Sobers says, "I have not followed cricket individually and therefore cannot comment on others, but yes, as a whole team India has done quite well under Kohli's captaincy and he fully deserves it".

The others on the list were : R Ashwin (India), Joe Root (England),Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa) and Kane Williamson (New Zealand). The International Cricket Council (ICC) also announces the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy every year. The winner is chosen by the panel and it is considered to be the most prestigious award. Rahul Dravin won the first award in 2004.

The trophy name was chosen by a panel consisting of Richie Benaud, Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Holding.

"It is nice of the ICC to have named the trophy after me", Sobers, 83, added.







