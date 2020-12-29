Video
BCB to appoint batting consultant very soon

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to appoint a batting consultant for the national team very soon, said the CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.
The post was left vacant after batting coach Neil McKenzie stepped down from the post, citing family reasons. The BCB then appointed New Zealand former batsman Craig McMillan, who was set to look after Tigers batting department during it's away series against Sri Lanka.
The series got postponed before McMillan showed his reluctance to take the job due to his father's death.
The BCB however was not in a hurry then to appoint a consultant since Bangladesh had no International fixture ahead. But with the series against West Indies approaching fast, they had almost finalized a batting consultant.
"The batting consultant for the national team is almost finalized," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said here today.
"Some works should be done about the terms and conditions after which we will let the name know. Hopefully everything will be finalized very soon."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

