Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, 6:05 AM
Walton Federation Cup

Bashundhara becomes group top

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Players of Bashundhara Kings celebrating their win against Chittagong Abahani in the ongoing Federation Cup on Monday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Defending champion Bashundhara Kings became Group-C champion following a 1-0 win over Chittagong Abahani in the last match of the group in the ongoing Walton Federation Cup on Monday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
Losing the match, Chittagong Abahani boys became group runner-up.
The two teams had played the match on the day only to decide the group top as both of these were already in the quarterfinals eliminating Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society from the group. Rahmatganj boys were defeated in both of their group matches.
Both the sides put a few fruitless attempts in the first half. Bashundhara boys had almost took the lead in the 44th minute when their energetic striker Mahbubur Rahman Shufil fooled a marker and advanced towards the box yet was intercepted by the custodian right before taking the shot.
Bashundhara went ahead in the 52nd minute of the match when Argentine striker Raul Oscar Becerra headed on a corner shot of Brazilian striker Robson Azevedo Da Silva to fire the post. In reality, on the day, the Chattogram boys went down due to their custodian M Nayem's failure in intercepting the flight timely.
Apart from a few more failed attempts, the rest of the match was uneventful.
Bashundhara boys certainly failed to give their best in the match or they actually saved their strength for the last eight! Whatever it is, they will play their quarterfinals match against the Group-A runner-up team on the 3rd of January.
Now, Brothers Union and Uttar Baridhara from Group- B will engage in the first match Tuesday at 3:15pm while Saif Sporting Club and Arambagh Krira Sangha from the same group will meet in the second match at 5:45 pm at the same venue.


