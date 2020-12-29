New BTRC Chair promises better services

Newly appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Shyam Sundar Sikder on Monday promised that the BTRC authorities will ensure timely improvement in telecommunications transmission services, including solving the problem of capital hanging, setting tariffs for operators of the National Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN), enhancing mutual relations between operators of NTTN and ISP, and updating existing policies.

In an exchange of views with Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) operators organised by the Engineering and Operations Department at the BTRC's main conference room on Monday afternoon assured to take necessary steps to address the existing problems in the sector.

