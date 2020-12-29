

Milky Way may be full of dead alien civilizations: Study

Researchers from the California Institute of Technology, Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Santiago High School used an expanded version of the famous Drake Equation, which determines the odds of extraterrestrial intelligence existing in our galaxy.

The study looked at various factors that could presumably lead to a habitable environment, and determined intelligent life may have emerged in our galaxy about 8 billion years after it was formed.

Some of these civilisations could have been 13,000 light years from the galactic centre, about 12,000 light years closer than Earth, where humans are believed to have emerged 13.5 billion years after the Milky Way was formed.

The study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, also considered factors that may have ended these civilisations, such as exposure to radiation, a halt in evolution, and the tendency for intelligent life to self-annihilate, whether it be through climate change, technological advancements or war.

This suggests that any alien civilisations that are still alive are most likely young, as self-annihilation typically occurs after a long period.

"While no evidence explicitly suggests that intelligent life will eventually annihilate themselves, we cannot a priori preclude the possibility of self-annihilation," the study reads.

"As early as 1961, Hoerner suggests that the progress of science and technology will inevitably lead to complete destruction and biological degeneration, similar to the proposal by Sagan and Shklovskii (1966).

"This is further supported by many previous studies arguing that self-annihilation of humans is highly possible via various scenarios, including but not limited to war, climate change and the development of biotechnology."

For this study, the team updated the 1961 Drake Equation, which was written by Dr. Frank Drake to estimate the number of active, communicative extraterrestrial civilizations in the Milky Way. However, according to the new paper, the older version does not take into account the evolving stellar properties on our galaxy like discoveries of supernovas and exoplanets.

The team also looked at the probability of life in the pre-biotic condition, different potential timescales for biological evolution and the probability of self-annihilation of complex life.

'Using our model, if we evaluate how much the quantity of complex life changes in the Milky Way within a specific time range, we could have a better understanding on the hypothesis of life origins, the Rare Earth Hypothesis,' reads the paper.

'The timescale for biological evolution has been largely assumed to be identical to the intellectual species on Earth.'

'Without considering the possibility that life may require varied timescales to evolve, any result of the growth propensity of life is dependent on the ongoing debate whether or not humans on Earth are the paradigm resembling all other evolving complex life.'

The paper also takes into account the possibility of self-annihilation, which has been overlooked by scholars in the past. These variables produced results that show most intelligent in the galaxy is younger than five million years old 'with values of probability parameter for self-annihilation between 0 - 0.01; with a relatively higher value of the annihilation parameter.'

The findings suggest intelligent life may be common in the Milky Way, but Earth's location is not the region in which it is located and 'SETI practices need to be closer to the inner galaxy.' Researchers determined that if aliens do exist, they are just 13,000 light-years from the galactic center, whereas Earth and the solar system are approximately 25,000 light-years away. -MAIL ONLINE







CALIFORNIA, Dec 28: A newly published study suggests the Milky Way galaxy could contain alien civilisations, though there's a strong possibility most of them are already dead.Researchers from the California Institute of Technology, Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Santiago High School used an expanded version of the famous Drake Equation, which determines the odds of extraterrestrial intelligence existing in our galaxy.The study looked at various factors that could presumably lead to a habitable environment, and determined intelligent life may have emerged in our galaxy about 8 billion years after it was formed.Some of these civilisations could have been 13,000 light years from the galactic centre, about 12,000 light years closer than Earth, where humans are believed to have emerged 13.5 billion years after the Milky Way was formed.The study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, also considered factors that may have ended these civilisations, such as exposure to radiation, a halt in evolution, and the tendency for intelligent life to self-annihilate, whether it be through climate change, technological advancements or war.This suggests that any alien civilisations that are still alive are most likely young, as self-annihilation typically occurs after a long period."While no evidence explicitly suggests that intelligent life will eventually annihilate themselves, we cannot a priori preclude the possibility of self-annihilation," the study reads."As early as 1961, Hoerner suggests that the progress of science and technology will inevitably lead to complete destruction and biological degeneration, similar to the proposal by Sagan and Shklovskii (1966)."This is further supported by many previous studies arguing that self-annihilation of humans is highly possible via various scenarios, including but not limited to war, climate change and the development of biotechnology."For this study, the team updated the 1961 Drake Equation, which was written by Dr. Frank Drake to estimate the number of active, communicative extraterrestrial civilizations in the Milky Way. However, according to the new paper, the older version does not take into account the evolving stellar properties on our galaxy like discoveries of supernovas and exoplanets.The team also looked at the probability of life in the pre-biotic condition, different potential timescales for biological evolution and the probability of self-annihilation of complex life.'Using our model, if we evaluate how much the quantity of complex life changes in the Milky Way within a specific time range, we could have a better understanding on the hypothesis of life origins, the Rare Earth Hypothesis,' reads the paper.'The timescale for biological evolution has been largely assumed to be identical to the intellectual species on Earth.''Without considering the possibility that life may require varied timescales to evolve, any result of the growth propensity of life is dependent on the ongoing debate whether or not humans on Earth are the paradigm resembling all other evolving complex life.'The paper also takes into account the possibility of self-annihilation, which has been overlooked by scholars in the past. These variables produced results that show most intelligent in the galaxy is younger than five million years old 'with values of probability parameter for self-annihilation between 0 - 0.01; with a relatively higher value of the annihilation parameter.'The findings suggest intelligent life may be common in the Milky Way, but Earth's location is not the region in which it is located and 'SETI practices need to be closer to the inner galaxy.' Researchers determined that if aliens do exist, they are just 13,000 light-years from the galactic center, whereas Earth and the solar system are approximately 25,000 light-years away. -MAIL ONLINE