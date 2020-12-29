Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Trump signs $2.3t Covid relief bill

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

WEST PALM BEACH, Dec 28: With the clock ticking toward a potential US government shutdown, President Donald Trump Sunday signed a $2.3 trillion funding measure that includes $900 billion for coronavirus relief and $1.4 trillion for government funding through next September.
The president had called the bill "a disgrace" after the House of Representatives and Senate passed it last week, capping months of negotiations in which Trump was little involved. His objections surprised many who thought the president would support the funding measure, and brought a week of calls from Republican and Democratic leaders for him to sign it.
Without Trump's signature or passage of a stopgap measure to fund operations, a partial government shutdown would have begun Tuesday. Increased unemployment benefits and eviction protections expired early Sunday.
The turnaround came after a day marked by calls from all sides of the political spectrum for action to avert an economic and social disaster, especially for America's vulnerable populations.
Two federal unemployment benefit programs approved in March as part of an initial Covid-19 relief plan expired at midnight on Saturday, cutting off an estimated 12 million Americans, according to The Century Foundation think tank. The relief package, which was first passed by Congress on December 21, extends those benefits as well as others set to expire in the days ahead. But for days, Trump had refused to put his signature on it, calling the bill a "disgrace" and catching both Democrats and Republicans off guard with his complaints, which came after months of negotiations.
Influential Republican senator Mitt Romney said he was "relieved" at the signing. "Help is now on the way to workers, families, and small businesses across the country who are desperately in need," he tweeted.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New BTRC Chair promises better services
Milky Way may be full of dead alien civilizations: Study
Trump signs $2.3t Covid relief bill
Charge framing against Sayeedi, five others now on January 11
BD role model of women empowerment, says Minister
Cabinet clears draft of Hajj, Umrah Management Act
Brother, nephew testify in graft case against ex- CJ Sinha
BD gets lowest offer to buy 50,000 MT of Indian rice


Latest News
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
AL takes lead in first phase of municipality polls
BNP demands EC's resignation
BD envoy to UK elected vice-chair of IMSO 26th Assembly
BCB consider two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in April
SAFF football rescheduled for Sept 2021 in Dhaka
I would like to play in the US: Messi
BNP accuses ruling party of vote fraud
First phase of municipality polls sees 60pc turnout: EC
DU to conduct research on Bangabandhu’s life, works: VC
Most Read News
Dewanbagi Pir no more
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
27 COVID deaths, 932 cases reported in 24 hrs
Sristy Human Rights Society, an organisation for people's rights, distributes blankets
1st phase of election at 24 municipalities underway
AL Sub-committee on Industries announced
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Padma Bridge and the pursuit of inclusive development
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft