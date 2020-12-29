Charge framing against Sayeedi, five others now on January 11

The hearing on charge framing against Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, convicted for life for war crimes, and five others in a case filed for embezzling money of Islamic Foundation (IF) Zakat Tahbil have been deferred.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader and life time war crime convict Sayeedi was produced before a Dhaka court on Monday morning in two cases filed for embezzling money from the Islamic Foundation's Zakat Fund and evading income tax.

Judge Syeda Hossaine Ara of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-1, temporary set up at the Alia Madrasa ground in Bakshibazar of Old Dhaka, fixed January 11 as defence lawyers sought time.

Six persons including Delwar Hossain Sayeedi are accused in the money embezzlement case.

The other five accused are Mohammad Lutful Haque, former director of the Islamic Foundation, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, former chairman of the Mosque Council for Community Advancement, Mia Mohammad Yunus, chief secretary of the Bandhujan Parishad, Tofazzal Hossain, former president of the Islamic Social Welfare Centre, and Md Abdul Haq, assistant director of the Islamic Foundation's mosque council.

Of the six, Sayedee is in jail after getting convicted and sentenced to imprisonment till death in crimes against humanity case, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Abdul Haque are yet to be arrested, while the other three are on bail.

Former IF director Aiyub Ali Chowdhury filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in the capital on May 24 in 2010. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director Wajed Ali Gazi filed charge-sheet in the case on April 30 in 2012.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced Sayeedi to death in February 2013 for crimes against humanity in the Liberation War of 1971.

His crimes included genocide, mass murder, rape and arson. On 17 September of 2014, the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court commuted the sentence of Sayeedi from the death penalty to imprisonment till death for war crimes against the Bengali people in the Liberation War in 1971.

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is the only accused in the income tax evasion case.







