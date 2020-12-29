Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, 6:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Zakat Fund Fraud

Charge framing against Sayeedi, five others now on January 11

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

The hearing on charge framing against Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, convicted for life for war crimes, and five others in a case filed for embezzling money of Islamic Foundation (IF) Zakat Tahbil have been deferred.
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami  leader and  life time war crime convict  Sayeedi  was produced before a Dhaka court on Monday morning in two cases filed for embezzling money from the Islamic Foundation's Zakat Fund and evading income tax.
Judge Syeda Hossaine Ara of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-1,   temporary set up at the Alia Madrasa ground in Bakshibazar of Old Dhaka, fixed January 11 as defence lawyers sought time.
Six persons including Delwar Hossain Sayeedi are accused in the money embezzlement case.
The other five accused are Mohammad Lutful Haque, former director of the Islamic Foundation, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, former chairman of the Mosque Council for Community Advancement, Mia Mohammad Yunus, chief secretary of the Bandhujan Parishad, Tofazzal Hossain, former president of the Islamic Social Welfare Centre, and Md Abdul Haq, assistant director of the Islamic Foundation's mosque council.
Of the six, Sayedee is in jail after getting convicted and sentenced to imprisonment till death in crimes against humanity case, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Abdul Haque are yet to be arrested, while the other three are on bail.
Former IF director Aiyub Ali Chowdhury filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in the capital on May 24 in 2010. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director Wajed Ali Gazi filed charge-sheet in the case on April 30 in 2012.
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced Sayeedi to death in February 2013 for crimes against humanity in the Liberation War of 1971.
His crimes included genocide, mass murder, rape and arson. On 17 September of 2014, the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court commuted the sentence of Sayeedi from the death penalty to imprisonment till death for war crimes against the Bengali people in the Liberation War in 1971.
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is the only accused in the income tax evasion case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New BTRC Chair promises better services
Milky Way may be full of dead alien civilizations: Study
Trump signs $2.3t Covid relief bill
Charge framing against Sayeedi, five others now on January 11
BD role model of women empowerment, says Minister
Cabinet clears draft of Hajj, Umrah Management Act
Brother, nephew testify in graft case against ex- CJ Sinha
BD gets lowest offer to buy 50,000 MT of Indian rice


Latest News
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
AL takes lead in first phase of municipality polls
BNP demands EC's resignation
BD envoy to UK elected vice-chair of IMSO 26th Assembly
BCB consider two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in April
SAFF football rescheduled for Sept 2021 in Dhaka
I would like to play in the US: Messi
BNP accuses ruling party of vote fraud
First phase of municipality polls sees 60pc turnout: EC
DU to conduct research on Bangabandhu’s life, works: VC
Most Read News
Dewanbagi Pir no more
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
27 COVID deaths, 932 cases reported in 24 hrs
Sristy Human Rights Society, an organisation for people's rights, distributes blankets
1st phase of election at 24 municipalities underway
AL Sub-committee on Industries announced
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Padma Bridge and the pursuit of inclusive development
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft