Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, 6:04 AM
BD role model of women empowerment, says Minister

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh is the role model of women empowerment at both national and international levels, Liberation War affairs Minister AKM Mozzammel Haque said on Monday.
He also said mass media workers and professionals can play vital role in empowering women.
The Minister said this while addressing the Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Journalists’  Rights Forum (BJRF) held at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital. BJRF President and Management Committee's Vice-President of the Jatiya Press Club Azizul Islam Bhuiyan chaired the programme.  Former Information Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, General Secretary of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yesmin also spoke on the occasion.
Mozzammel Haque said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced 10 percent job quota and 15 percent reserved women seats in parliament.


