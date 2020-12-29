Video
Cabinet clears draft of Hajj, Umrah Management Act

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

To bring discipline in the country's Hajj and Umrah management and to ensure registration for all agencies and middlemen for bringing them under a legal framework, the Cabinet on Monday cleared in principle a draft law titled, 'Hajj and Umrah Management Act, 2020.' This is the first time the government has taken such an initiative to promulgate a law for Hajj and Umrah management. Earlier, the Hajj and Umrah management was conducted through a policy approved by the Cabinet.
The approval was given in the regular Cabinet meeting on Monday at the Secretariat. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting via videoconference from her official residence while other Cabinet members and senior officials joined from the Secretariat.
The draft law would now be sent to the Law Ministry for its opinion. Once it's cleared by the Ministry, the draft would be placed before the Cabinet for final approval and placing it to the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) for passage.
In a briefing after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists that earlier the Hajj and Umrah management was conducted through a policy. As a result, there was no scope of taking punitive measures for various offences. If the authority took any steps against the offenders it was done through courts orders. It would be possible to take punitive measures, if the law is passed in parliament.
At the same time, different countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan have already brought changes to their Hajj management systems. They have promulgated laws. To bring Hajj management under a legal framework, it was urgent to enact a law. Following a Cabinet directive, the Religious Affairs Ministry has brought the draft for Cabinet's approval, he added. He also said under the provision of the law, the government will have the authority to manage Hajj and Umrah establishing offices in Saudi Arabia in accordance with the agreement or memorandum of understanding signed with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
"Under the provision of the law, no one would be allowed to handle any pilgrim or persons relevant with Hajj management without registration. In case of any irregularity, the authority will take punitive measures after investigation and hearing on the matter," he added.
The law also suggested the government to form a fund to face any kind of problems including unwanted death or accidents and emergency situation. "If any one relevant with Hajj management commits an offence in Saudi Arabia after signing deal will be tried in the country considering that the offence was committed in Bangladesh. In such cases, necessary criminal or administrative actions can be taken in the country," he added.
Regarding the punishments under the law, the Cabinet Secretary said, "For any kind of irregularities in Hajj management, the authority will have the right to cancel licences and impose penalty up to Tk 50 lakh. For the Umrah agencies, the amount of penalty would be up to Tk 15 lakh."


