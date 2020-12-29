Video
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020
Brother, nephew testify in graft case against ex- CJ Sinha

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

The brother and nephew of former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha on Monday testified in a case against him and 10 others for allegedly embezzling Tk four crore from the then Farmers Bank and laundering the money abroad.
Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha's brother Narendra Kumar Sinha and nephew Shankhajit Sinha testified at Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 as prosecution witnesses and were cross-examined by the defence afterwards.
Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the court later adjourned the hearing till January 13. Sixteen prosecution witnesses out of the total 18 have so far testified in the case.
ACC Director Benjir Ahmed, also investigation officer of the case, pressed charges in the case before Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayes on December 10 last year.
The court, however, on February 20 this year, transferred the case to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 for further proceedings.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on July 10, 2019, for embezzling Tk four crore from the then Farmers Bank and laundering the money abroad.
The other accused are former Farmers Bank managing director AKM Shameem, first vice-presidents Swapan Kumar Roy and Shafiuddin Askaree, senior executive vice-president Gazi Salauddin, vice-president M Lutful Haque, bank's entrepreneur director Md Mahbubul Haque Chisty alias Babul Chisty, bank clients Md Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, his uncle Ranajit Chandra Saha, and Ranajit's wife Santree Roy. According to the allegation, Md Shahjahan and Niranjan took the money on loan from the then Farmers Bank, which was later transferred to Justice Sinha's Sonali Bank account, showing it was earned from selling his (Sinha's) house.     -BSS


