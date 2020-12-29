Now expatriate workers to pay Tk 300 for Covid-19 test

The Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a notification on Monday re-fixing the coronavirus examination fee at Tk 300 for expatriate workers.

From now foreign-bound workers will be able to test corona sample for Tk 300. However, only Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET)-issued smart card holders will get this facility.

The circular signed by Bilkis Begum, Deputy Secretary of the Health Services Division, said instead of Tk 1,500 for sample test for Covid-19 expatriate workers now have to pay only Tk 300.







