BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO (CC) Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury along with Head of Business Zabed Amin, Head of Branch Sabbir Mohammed Sayem and higher officials, inaugurating its newly shifted Rahimanagar branch to Shahjalal Shopping complex, Girl's School Road, Chadpur on Sunday. It is worth mentioning that Padma Bank started its journey since 29, January 2019. Now, the Bank is owned by 68pc by Sonali, Agrani, Janata, Rupali and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Deputy Managing Director Md. Mosharraf Hossain along with IBBL Head of Dhaka South Zone Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Rohitpur Bazar Bonik Samity President Muhammad Obaidullah, officials and local dignitaries inaugurating its Rohitpur Sub-branch under its Zinzira Branch in Dhaka recently. photo: BankFirst Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with officials, inaugurating new branch at Chapainawabganj and other 3 sub-branches through video conference from head office Dhaka on Sunday. A Doa Mahfil was also organised in this regard. 3 Sub-branches are Bhulli Sub-branch at Thakurgaon, Halishahar Housing Estate Sub-branch and Kalpolok Sub-brabch at Chattogram. photo: BankMember of Parliament Cox's Bazar-1 Zafar Alam along with IFIC Bank Agrabad Branch Manager Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury, other high officials, and invited Guests inaugurating bank's 153rd and 154th Branch at Keranihat and Chakaria, Coxbazar at a ceremony recently. photo: Bank