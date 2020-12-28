Eco recovering better than expected: RBI

MUMBAI, Dec 27: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that there has been an improvement in the economic situation in the last one month. It added that there is more evidence coming in to show that the economy is "pulling out of Covid-19's deep abyss and is reflating at a pace that beats most predictions". However, the RBI also said that efforts needed to be redoubled to "excoriate the worm in the apple - inflation - before it hurts the impulses of growth that are taking root".

The central bank's prognosis was part of its 'state of the economy' report, which is published in its monthly bulletin. The report said that economic conditions continued to improve through November 2020 on the back of the uptick in agriculture and manufacturing activity. "Financial conditions embodied in interest rates are perhaps at their easiest in decades. Although headwinds blow, steadfast efforts by all stakeholders could put India on a faster growth trajectory," the report said.

The RBI also releases data on its foreign currency purchase in the bulletin. According to the data, the RBI purchased $113 billion of foreign currency between January 2019 and October 2020, of which nearly $60 billion was purchased between May 2020 and October 2020. An article in the bulletin justified RBI's large-scale dollar purchase, for which it has been placed on a currency manipulator watch list by the US.

"In a recent study for India, it was observed that realised (historical) volatility in US dollar-Indian rupee is a key component of the Financial Stress Index (FSI), which in turn has a statistically significant negative correlation with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP)," the report said. —TNN













