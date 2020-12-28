Walton honours health care heroes



The physicians and the nurses honored by Walton pose for a group photo at Walton Corporate Office in the capital last Friday evening.

To honour such sacrifice of the health service providers, Walton's washing machine department arranged a grand reception ceremony titled 'Health Care Heroes' at Walton Corporate Office in the capital last Friday evening.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Director S M Mahbubul Alam gave his welcome speech at the function.

The reception ceremony was also addressed by, among others, Prime Minister's Personal Physician Professor Dr. A K M Abdullah, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh's President Professor Dr. A K Azad Khan and countries renowned educationalist Bangla Academy's former Director General Professor Syed Anwar Husain, the physicians and nurses from the country's different medical institutions and colleges.

As a part of honouring the country's all physicians, nurses and health workers, Walton has honoured total of 30 physicians and 5 nurses of different medical colleges, hospitals and institutions across the country through giving each of them a crest and also an advanced technology Walton brand washing machine.

Besides, Walton gave one lakh taka to each of the families of two physicians who were died from the coronavirus he had being transmitted during serving the COVID-19 affected patients.

At the function, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director S M Mahbubul Alam said, Even though putting their lives at stake, country's physicians, nurses and health workers has been rendering their regular medical services to control deadliest coronavirus pandemic situation. "We are very proud of them. I think that their sacrifices should have to be recognized. And thus, today Walton is giving warm reception to the nation's healthcare heroes."

For honouring the country's physicians, nurses and health workers, prominent educationalist Syed Anwar Husain thanked Walton. Following Walton, he hoped that country's other business houses will also come forward in honouring the healthcare service providers.











