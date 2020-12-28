Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton honours health care heroes

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

The physicians and the nurses honored by Walton pose for a group photo at Walton Corporate Office in the capital last Friday evening.

The physicians and the nurses honored by Walton pose for a group photo at Walton Corporate Office in the capital last Friday evening.

Walton honoured the country's physicians, nurses and health care service providers as the recognition of their outstanding regular medical services to protect the people's lives from the coronavirus transmission putting their own lives at stake.
To honour such sacrifice of the health service providers, Walton's washing machine department arranged a grand reception ceremony titled 'Health Care Heroes' at Walton Corporate Office in the capital last Friday evening.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Director S M Mahbubul Alam gave his welcome speech at the function.
The reception ceremony was also addressed by, among others, Prime Minister's Personal Physician Professor Dr. A K M Abdullah, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh's President Professor Dr. A K Azad Khan and countries renowned educationalist Bangla Academy's former Director General Professor Syed Anwar Husain, the physicians and nurses from the country's different medical institutions and colleges.
As a part of honouring the country's all physicians, nurses and health workers, Walton has honoured total of 30 physicians and 5 nurses of different medical colleges, hospitals and institutions across the country through giving each of them a crest and also an advanced technology Walton brand washing machine.
Besides, Walton gave one lakh taka to each of the families of two physicians who were died from the coronavirus he had being transmitted during serving the COVID-19 affected patients.
At the function, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director S M Mahbubul Alam said, Even though putting their lives at stake, country's physicians, nurses and health workers has been rendering their regular medical services to control deadliest coronavirus pandemic situation. "We are very proud of them. I think that their sacrifices should have to be recognized. And thus, today Walton is giving warm reception to the nation's healthcare heroes."
For honouring the country's physicians, nurses and health workers, prominent educationalist Syed Anwar Husain thanked Walton. Following Walton, he hoped that country's other business houses will also come forward in honouring the healthcare service providers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Australian lobster sector claws back trade after China ban
Montenegro’s indebted state airline ceases operations
EU ban won’t be lifted before CAA audit, PIA told
Eco recovering better than expected: RBI
China increases jail terms for securities, market crimes
US holiday retail sales rise 3pc as online shopping booms
US plants hope to maintain output despite virus threat


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft