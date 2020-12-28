

Coca-Cola distributes masks to tackle C-19 2nd wave

International Beverages Private Limited (IBPL) Managing Director Tapas Kumar Mondal inaugurated the social initiative at a scaled event in Gulshan-1 in capital on Saturday, says a press release.

IBPL has been operating business of Coca-Cola as one of the largest fast mover consumer goods (FMCG) in Bangladesh. Officials informed that company will continue the distribution of free masks in 25 points across the country in the next few months.

Regarding the initiative, Coca-Cola Bangladesh operations chief Tapas Kumar Mondal said the wearing mask is a good practice which can save lives by capping infections.

He also emphasized on the importance of wearing a mask correctly by covering both the mouth and nose.

In Bangladesh operation with cent percent foreign direct investment, Coca-Cola employs over 800 people directly and provides employments to over 3000.

Maintaining the secrete taste of Coca-Cola products, the company produces couple of beverage products in a state-of-the art manufacturing plant in Mymensingh.

The Coca-Cola beverages are - Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Kinley Water, Kinley Soda, Coca-Cola Zero, Sprite Zero and Thums Up Current.











