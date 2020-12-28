

ICMAB holds workshop on AI role on accounting

ICMAB President. Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA presided over the workshop and Dr. Hazik Mohamed, Managing Director of Stellar Consulting Group (Singapore) & Fintech Expert/Trainer, iFintell Business Intelligence (Malaysia) gave presentation on "How Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Blockchain will Transform Accounting & Auditing".

Former Chairman of Dhaka Branch Council of ICMAB Mr. G. M. Omar Faruque Chowdhury FCMA moderated the entire program connecting the audience and discussants and also gave his analysis regarding the topics of discussion.

on December 24, 2020 evening using "Zoom Video Conferencing".

ICT Division Joint Secretary (E-Service Policy & Act Branch A.K.M Abdullah Khan was present as Commentator.

Treasurer of ICMAB Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury FCMA gave the welcome address and Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA, Vice President, ICMAB gave vote of thanks to the participants and audience of the programme.

















