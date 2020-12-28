Video
Tokyo Dec core consumer prices fall at fastest pace

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

TOKYO, Dec 27: Tokyo consumer prices fell the fastest in more than a decade, while Japan's jobs market and retail sales remained subdued, data showed on Friday, raising the risks of a return to deflation as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers demand.
The world's third-biggest economy recovered in the three months to September from its worst postwar contraction, but a third wave of the coronavirus infections threatens the economic revival. The Bank of Japan unveiled a plan last week to examine more effective ways to achieve its elusive 2per cent inflation target.
The core consumer price index (CPI) for Japan's capital, including oil products but excluding fresh food, fell 0.9per cent in December from a year earlier, the steepest drop since September 2010.
That was deeper than economists' median estimate for a 0.8per cent fall and deepened from a 0.7per cent decline in November. The December drop was the fastest downturn since September 2010, when core consumer prices slumped 1.0per cent.
Nationwide data last week for November also showed the steepest price slump since late 2010.
"There is a chance that the nation will return to deflation due to the coronavirus pandemic," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. "Private demand is weak as people, especially older people, stay home to keep from getting infected, making it difficult for prices to rise."
Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.9per cent, better the median forecast of 3.1per cent, government data showed. In October, the jobless rate stood at 3.1per cent.    -Reuters


