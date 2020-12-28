Coal India set to diversify into non-coal mining areas in 2021



NEW DELHI, Dec 27: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is set to diversify into non-coal mining areas as well as make major investments in clean technology in 2021 after demand for the dry fuel remained muted for most of this year amid the coronavirus pandemic impacting economic activities.

Against all odds, including the slump in coal demand, the government opened up the country's mining sector for private players by auctioning 19 blocks.

Coal demand across the world is projected to fall by around five per cent this year compared to 2019 while various sectoral challenges are expected to persist in 2021, analysts said.

"In 2021, we will try to get Coal India Ltd (CIL) to diversify into non-coal mining-related areas. It (CIL) will make major investments in sectors other than coal mining so that it is well prepared to make the transition away from fossil fuel.

"So, it (CIL) will make investments in renewable energy, get into aluminium and clean coal technology and will do a lot," Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain told PTI.

In the coming year, Jain said CIL is also likely to go ahead with its agenda of achieving one billion tonnes of production target by 2023-24.

CIL may also "go ahead with one billion tonnes agenda. It is getting approvals. It is gearing up to keep enhancing its production which was 603 million tonnes last year. It is taking upon itself bigger and bigger target. It will be able to achieve one billion tonnes (production target) in 2023-24," he said.

Noting that CIL has taken upon itself an investment plan of Rs 2.5 lakh crore, Jain said that out of the proposed outlay, a significant chunk would be spend on clean coal technologies and diversification. -PTI

"The rest of it (the investment will be) to increase coal production," he noted.

About 2020, Jain said that auction of "commercial coal blocks was number one achievement (in the coal sector). We amended the Act to ease several things".

The auction of coal blocks for commercial mining witnessed "fierce competition" and the 19 blocks that went under the hammer will generate total revenues of around Rs 7,000 crore per annum and create more than 69,000 jobs once they are operationalised.

As many as 38 mines were put on auction, which also marked opening up of the country's coal sector to private players. The bidding also saw participation of players from sectors like pharma, real estate and infrastructure.

A total of 42 companies participated in the auction and 40 of them were private players. As many as 76 bids were received for 23 mines. Some of the large corporate groups that have bagged blocks include Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Power.

According to the secretary, the government facilitated the mining plan and made it eco-friendly to promote ease of business.

The coal ministry took initiatives to re-visit old laws with an aim to improve efficiency, ease of doing business, and to open up coal sector to improve domestic coal production and reduce imports.

Prior to amendments in the mining law, there was dominance of public sector companies both in exploration and mining of coal.

The Mineral Concession Rule, 1960 was governing many aspects of coal mining and required amendment in furthering the coal sector reforms.

Noting that the creation of a sustainable development cell was another achievement of the coal ministry, Jain said it will ensure CIL and other companies maintain environmental standards as well as that star rating of mines are done.



