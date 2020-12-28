Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Trade between ASEAN, Shanghai stay strong amid C-19

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

SHANGHAI, Dec 27: Trade between Shanghai and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remained strong this year despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, data from Shanghai Customs showed.
Shanghai imported goods worth more than 339.3 billion yuan (about 51.9 billion US dollars) from ASEAN in the first 11 months of this year, an increase of 6.1 per cent from the same period last year.
Meanwhile, products worth 433.37 billion yuan were exported from Shanghai to ASEAN, down 4.1 per cent year on year, partly due to the impact of the pandemic, according to Shanghai Customs.
Integrated circuits were the largest category of commodities Shanghai imported from ASEAN in the first 11 months, which registered a total import value of 85.64 billion yuan. The amount represented a 20.5-per cent growth over the same period last year and accounted for 25.2 per cent of the total import value from ASEAN during the period.
Vietnam was Shanghai's largest trade partner in the region from January to November, accounting for 27.4 per cent of Shanghai's total trade with ASEAN.
     -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Australian lobster sector claws back trade after China ban
Montenegro’s indebted state airline ceases operations
EU ban won’t be lifted before CAA audit, PIA told
Eco recovering better than expected: RBI
China increases jail terms for securities, market crimes
US holiday retail sales rise 3pc as online shopping booms
US plants hope to maintain output despite virus threat


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft