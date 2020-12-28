Video
DCCI, Liberal Arts University to work for skill dev

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

DCCI President Shams Mahmud (right) and ULAB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. H. M. Jahirul Haque, flanked by their colleagues, pose for photograph after signing an agreement on behalf of the respective organizations at the ULAB permanent campus on Sunday.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) at the ULAB permanent campus on Sunday.
According to the MoU, both the organizations shall work for joint research as an initiative of industry-academia collaboration for the greater benefit of the economy.
Both DCCI and ULAB will jointly organize seminars, workshops, job fairs, develop models for industry-academia linkage and business conferences.
DCCI President Shams Mahmud and ULAB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. H. M. Jahirul Haque signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations.
 DCCI President Shams Mahmud said it is a milestone for industry-academia joint collaboration to cater the future generation into a skilled workforce.
He emphasized on technical and vocational education which will meet the demand of the fourth industrial revolution. He proposed the researchers of ULAB to use the platform of Research and Innovation Bangladesh Foundation, an initiative of DCCI.
ULAB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. H. M. Jahirul Haque said that by signing the MoU, both the parties will be able to work together for research and skill development. But to give better output to the industries, we need to conduct more research.         
DCCI Secretary General (Acting) Afsarul Arifeen, DCCI Secretary Md. Joynal Abdin, Convenor of DCCI's standing committee on Skills Development Golam Zilani were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.


