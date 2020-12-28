China’s largest oil-gas field reports record output

XI'AN, Dec 27: Changqing Oilfield, China's largest oil-and-gas field, has produced over 60 million tonnes of oil equivalent of crude oil and natural gas so far this year to hit a record high.

Located in northwest China's Erdos basin, the oilfield has produced 24.5 million tonnes of crude oil and 44.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas (equivalent to about 35.5 million tonnes of crude oil) as of 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the oilfield's production headquarters.

It became the first oilfield in China to pass the 60-million-tonne mark in annual oil and gas output, a landmark in China's energy history. -Xinhua







