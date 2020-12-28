Video
Digital service enables BD to cope with world: Khalid

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury lauded the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for making digital services available here and enabling Bangladesh to cope up with the world.
"Sajeeb Wazed Joy, information and technology affairs adviser to the Prime Minister, is a visionary of this digital service. Under his direct guidance, work is being conducted to fulfil the Prime Minister's Vision-2021 'Digital Bangladesh'," says a press release.
The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of e-port management system software at Burimari land port in Lalmonirhat via an online meeting yesterday (Sunday).
He said the e-port management system would make the Burimari land port more dynamic, bring transparency, reduce harassment and increase the quality of service.
"We are in the eyes of the whole world as a result of the visionary, courageous and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.
The state minister said Sheikh Hasina is working to build Bangladesh as a role model and under his overall guidance, Bangabandhu's dream of 'Sonar Bangla' will be fulfilled soon.
Burimari land port is currently the second highest revenue earning port of Bangladesh.
E-port management system software has been introduced at Burimari land port in Lalmonirhat district under the facilitation of services and e-services to bring dynamism in import and export trade and ensure transparency and accountability, according to the release.
BSS adds: The 'e-Port Management System' has been set up by the Bangladesh Computer Council for testing and hosting at the National Data Center. This will ensure 100 percent security of information.
The service is providing 16 people-friendly services at Burimari land port and will serve about 65,000-70,000 people a year.
Bangladesh Land Port Authority Chairman KM Tariqul Islam presided over the meeting.
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak, Md. Motahar Hossain, MP, Senior Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Department NM Ziaul Alam, Project Director of Information and Communication Technology Department A2I (Additional Secretary) Md. Abdul Mannan, General Secretary of Import and Exporters Association, Humayun Kabir Saudagar, Iqbal Ahmed Fakhrul Hasan (Russell), Vice President of C&F Agents Association also spoke among others.


