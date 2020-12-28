Video
Stocks turn bullish, DSEX exceeds 5,300-mark on buying

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) jumped up on Sunday as investors continued to pick up prospective shares for gains.
The DSE's Prime Index, DSEX jumped up 18-month high to 5,328 after advancing 109.90 points or 2.10 per cent, the highest since July 7, 2019. The index also experienced the biggest single-day rise in five months on the day since August 9, this year when DSEX jumped 180 points or 4.13 per cent.
The two other indices also soared as the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, soared 38.94 points to 1,915 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 23.10 points to 1,226 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE also soared to Tk 15.29 billion, highest since June 28 this yearclimbing further by 8.82 per cent over the previous day.
Shares of Robi Axiata surged further 50 per cent, the highest allowable limit, to close at Tk 22.50 on Sunday, the second session after debut.
A total number of 6,984 trades were executed in the second trading day with a trading volume of 4.93 million of Robi shares worth value of Tk 111.10 million, according to DSE statistics.
Total market-cap of DSE surged Tk 137 billion to Tk 4,394 billion, hitting an all-time high on Sunday, riding on the biggest-ever issue Robi.
Market operators said spontaneous participation backed by high expectations lured the investors to put fresh stakes on the large-cap stocks as investors put a fresh bet on the market amid enthusiasm over Robi's debut trading.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 362 issues traded, 238 advanced, 65 declined and 59 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 257,007 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 523.14 million shares and mutual fund units.
Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart with 26.71 million shares worth Tk 1.26 billion changing hands, followed by IFIC Bank, Beximco Pharma, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company and LafargeHolcim.
Robi was also the day's best performer, posting a gain of 50 per cent while Peoples Insurance was the worst loser, losing 6.72 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) also gained 370 points to close at 15,359 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 226 points to close at 9,262.
Of the issues traded, 184 advanced, 58 declined and 44 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 25.90 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 685 million.


