

‘Light engineering sector fails to tap market potentials for faulty policies’

Lack of proper policies, shortage of funds and innovative technology are key challenges in this sector, they said highlighting the need for a rational tax policy as manufacturers are losing competitiveness to high tariffs on import of raw material.

It is ridiculous that import duty on some finished products is 1 per cent compared to higher duty on raw materials. Moreover this sector is struggling for lack of capital, trained manpower, for lack of planned industrial zones and policies conducive for its growth.

President of Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners' Association (BEIOA) Md Abdur Razzaque told The Daily Observer that high tariff on import of raw materials is really unfortunate while many finished goods enter the country at 1 percent duty.

Razzaque said in the financial year 2019-20, the government took manufacturing of light engineering products under the cover of VAT but National Board of Revenue (NBR) exempted the sector from paying VAT this year under some unacceptable conditions.

'Globally, light engineering is the life-line industry for the success of big industries. But our policymakers not are open to realize this fact.

'If we can support light engineering sector properly, the backward and forward linkages would be immensely cheaper for the main industries while it will work as import substitute,' said Nitol Niloy Group chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmad.

He said Bangladesh can develop component manufacturing to develop a strong automobile industry, besides creating huge export potential for such components, Matlub said.

This sector could also save foreign exchange through producing machinery replacing Bangladesh's dependent on imported capital machinery.

Matlub, also the president of India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI), said that the sector needed low-cost financing and technology support. He also demanded a central raw material bank for light engineering sector.

'There are about 50,000 factories with six lakh employees across the country working for the light engineering sector and it can become the main export sector with proper policy support. The government must provide this support, Razzaque said.

He said this sector was providing machinery and spares to farming, marine engineering, textiles, jute mills6, tea, construction, bakery, metal industry, paper mills and automobile sectors.

The export of light engineering goods fetched $688.84 million in financial 2016-17 but the performance declined in recent years due to unfavorable policies to plunge it at $319.74 million in fiscal FY19.

Agricultural machine, bicycles, fridges, motorcycles, air-conditioners and parts for various industries make the major components of the industry now being supported in the country. The government provides 15 per cent cash incentive against exports.

