Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Light engineering sector fails to tap market potentials for faulty policies’

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

‘Light engineering sector fails to tap market potentials for faulty policies’

‘Light engineering sector fails to tap market potentials for faulty policies’

Business leaders said light engineering sector is falling behind to tap into local and global potentials mainly due to government faulty policies. An unrealistic tax structure is impeding its growth they said contrasting the government expressed priority of light engineering goods as product of the year-2020.
Lack of proper policies, shortage of funds and innovative technology are key challenges in this sector, they said highlighting the need for a rational tax policy as manufacturers are losing competitiveness to high tariffs on import of raw material.
It is ridiculous that import duty on some finished products is 1 per cent compared to higher duty on raw materials. Moreover this sector is struggling for lack of capital, trained manpower, for lack of planned industrial zones and policies conducive for its growth.
President of Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners' Association (BEIOA) Md Abdur Razzaque told The Daily Observer that high tariff on import of raw materials is really unfortunate while many finished goods enter the country at 1 percent duty.
Razzaque said in the financial year 2019-20, the government took manufacturing of light engineering products under the cover of VAT but National Board of Revenue (NBR) exempted the sector from paying VAT this year under some unacceptable conditions.
'Globally, light engineering is the life-line industry for the success of big industries. But our policymakers not are open to realize this fact.
'If we can support light engineering sector properly, the backward and forward linkages would be immensely cheaper for the main industries while it will work as import substitute,' said Nitol Niloy Group chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmad.
He said Bangladesh can develop component manufacturing to develop a strong automobile industry,  besides creating huge export potential for such components, Matlub said.
This sector could also save foreign exchange through producing machinery replacing Bangladesh's dependent on imported capital machinery.
Matlub, also the president of India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI), said that the sector needed low-cost financing and technology support. He also demanded a central raw material bank for light engineering sector.
'There are about 50,000 factories with six lakh employees across the country working for the light engineering sector and it  can become the main export sector with proper policy support. The government must provide this support, Razzaque said.
He said this sector was providing machinery and spares to farming, marine engineering, textiles, jute mills6, tea, construction, bakery, metal industry, paper mills and automobile sectors.
The export of light engineering goods fetched $688.84 million in financial 2016-17 but the performance declined in recent years due to unfavorable policies to plunge it at $319.74 million in fiscal FY19.
Agricultural machine, bicycles, fridges, motorcycles, air-conditioners and parts for various industries make the major components of the industry now being supported in the country. The government provides 15 per cent cash incentive against exports.
But manufacturers were losing competitiveness to high tax and VAT on raw materials and it must change, the industry leaders said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Australian lobster sector claws back trade after China ban
Montenegro’s indebted state airline ceases operations
EU ban won’t be lifted before CAA audit, PIA told
Eco recovering better than expected: RBI
China increases jail terms for securities, market crimes
US holiday retail sales rise 3pc as online shopping booms
US plants hope to maintain output despite virus threat


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft