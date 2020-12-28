Video
Monday, 28 December, 2020
Front Page

Panel formed to fix standard rice price

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

After a positive response from fixing maximum and minimum price for some commodities, the government has now taken steps to fix standard price of rice to intervene in the country's markets.
To fix up the standard price of rice, a committee has been formed incorpo
    rating representatives from the ministries of food, finance, agriculture and commerce and other relevant authorities.
The committee was formed in an inter-ministerial meeting held on December 23 this year, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said at a virtual press conference on Sunday.
The minister said the government started buying paddy from farmers for Tk1, 040 per maund. But, the rate is lower than local market. It's being sold at Tk 1,200 on the open market.
As a result, the government is not get response.
Rice price is controlled by four ministries - food, finance, agriculture and commerce. But, there is no policy to ensure tolerable rate.
As a result, millers and middlemen are increasing rice price. Considering the situation, the government has decided to fix a standard rate of rice. To fix it, a committee has been formed.
The committee will decide on the standard rate of rice consulting with the stakeholders along with preparing an acceptable policy.



