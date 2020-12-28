C-19 claims 24 lives, 1,049 infected in 24 hrs

The country on Sunday saw 24 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the viral infection to 7,452 and 1,049 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of new cases in the country to 509,148.

Besides, 1,473 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 451,961 with an 88.77 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 12,650 samples were tested in 167 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,171,910 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 8.29 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.05 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, 16 were men and eight were women. 23 of them died in different hospitals across the country while one at home. Moreover, 17 of them were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, two each in Khulna and Rangpur divisions. Among the 24 deaths, one is in his 30s, one in his 40s, seven in their 50s while 15 are above 60 years.

Among the total 7,452 deaths, 4,081 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,389 in Chattogram, 431 in Rajshahi, 525 in Khulna, 236 in Barishal, 290 in Sylhet, 336 in Rangpur and 162 in Mymensingh division.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 5,675 of the total deceased were men and 1,777 were women.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 1,766,336 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 80,787,735 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer.







