Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

coronavirus update bangladesh

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

l    24 more die, total 7,452
l    1,049 newly infected, total 5,09,148
l    Samples tested in 24 hours - 12,650
l    1,473 patients newly recovered
l    Infection rate 08.29pc, mortality rate 1.46pc


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Panel formed to fix standard rice price
C-19 claims 24 lives, 1,049 infected in 24 hrs
coronavirus update bangladesh
Rape bid on running  bus in Sunamganj
24 municipalities go to polls today
Fall in Aman output behind price hike of rice: Razzaque
Rice import duty cut to 25pc to woo private businesses
Court orders freezing of 617 bank accounts of MP Papul and family


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft