Visual
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
l 24 more die, total 7,452
l 1,049 newly infected, total 5,09,148
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 12,650
l 1,473 patients newly recovered
l Infection rate 08.29pc, mortality rate 1.46pc
