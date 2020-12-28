Rape bid on running  bus in Sunamganj

SUNAMGANJ, Dec 27: A case has been filed against the driver and bus conductor in Derai of Sunamganj district over an attempted rape of a female student on a running bus.

The victim's father lodged the case with Derai Police Station on Saturday night under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act.

The incident occurred on the road at Sujanagar village in Derai municipality in the evening.

Police sources said the victim was going to Derai from Lamakazi area. All the bus passengers except the female student got down from the vehicle after it reached Sujanagar.

When the accused tried to rape her on the running bus, she jumped off the bus and sustained severe head injury.

Locals took the injured victim to Derai Upazila Health Complex and, later, removed to Sylhet MAG

Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Confirming the matter on Sunday morning, Superintendent of Police of Sunamganj Md Mizanur Rahman said they are trying to arrest the accused.

Mizan said the victim, a student of Derai Degree College and resident of Majlishpur, boarded on a Derai-bound bus from Sylhet on Saturday night.

When the bus reached Sujanagar village around 9pm, the victim found that she was the only passenger.

At one stage, when the driver and helper of the bus tried to rape her she jumped off the bus and got injured.

The relatives of the victim also demonstrated in front of the police station.

Meanwhile, Sunamganj Women Torture and Social Committee formed a human chain in front of Altaf Square around 11am on Sunday demanding arrest of the bus driver, its helper and contractor in this connection.

The government has recently cleared the way for delivering highest punishment for rape.

The much-talked-about 'Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020' was passed in Parliament on November 17 for ensuring death penalty as the highest punishment for rape.

The government came up with the move after the rape incident at MC college and another in Noakhali fuelled countrywide protests against sexual violence against women.

Nearly a thousand rape incidents, including over 200 gang rapes, were reported between January and September this year, according to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

Forty-five of the victims were killed after rape and 12 others took their own lives. Three women and nine men were killed for protesting against the incidents of sexual harassment, ASK said.







