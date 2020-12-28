24 municipalities go to polls today

Elections to 24 municipalities will be held today amid second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic.

Major political parties including Awami League (AL), BNP, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party are vying for the posts of mayor in those municipal areas.

Independent candidates are also taking part in the election.

The ruling AL and BNP nominated their mayor candidates to contest the polls. Elections to the councillor posts will be held in non-partisan manner.

Voting will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs) from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any break.

The Election Commission has completed all kinds of preparations for holding the municipal polls in free, fair and impartial manner during the second wave of Covid-19 outbreaks in the country.

The Commission has given strict instructions to follow health guidelines along with maintaining the physical guidelines on voting day.

All electoral equipments including EVMs have already reached the polling centres.

The EC has asked the returning officers to keep all the anti Covid-19 medicines like hand sanitizers, face masks, Joint Secretary of EC, SM Asaduzzaman told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

The EC deployed necessary number of members of law enforcement agencies to maintain the law and order situation during the polls.

Already judicial and executive magistrates have been deployed for maintaining the law and order situation, he added.

More than 1,000 candidates are vying for the posts of mayor and councillor in the first phase.

The second polls will be held on January 16. Of these, 29 municipalities will conduct voting using EVMs while the remaining 32 will have ballot voting. The third phase will be held on Jan 30 in 64 municipalities.

There are a total of 329 municipalities in the country. The law requires the local government body to conduct polls within 90 days before the end of a term.

According to the Local Government Laws (Municipal)-2009, elections should be held 90 days before the expiry of the tenure of the elected body of a municipality.

Elections to 234 municipalities should be held by December as the commission last held elections to the municipalities on December 30, 2015 and most of the elected mayors took oaths in January 2016.

In the polls, mayor candidates will participate with party symbols as the polls to the post will be in partisan manner.







