Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Home Front Page

Fall in Aman output behind price hike of rice: Razzaque

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Due to prolonged floods, non-stop rainfalls for five months and cyclone Amphan in the country this year, the Aman paddy production has fallen by 15 to 20 lakh metric tons below the target causing a price hike of rice, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said on Sunday.
"This year Aman and Aus productions have decreased as repeated floods and cyclone Amphan damaged standing crops in the country," he said while inaugurating the construction works of Agriculture Research Institute in Gopalganj virtually from his secretariat office.
However, he said the
    recent increase in the price of rice across the county is due to less production of Aman.
To fulfil the deficit in the demand, the government will import 5 to 6 lakh tonnes of rice soon, he added.
"If the deficit is not filled immediately, millers and rice traders will get the scope to control the market and increase the price even further," he added.
The Agriculture Minister further said the government has taken all kinds of steps to stabilize the rice market.
The government has already reduced the import duty of rice. Private sector will get the scope also, he added.
"Already imported rice has started to come into the country. Besides, the selling of OMS rice is going on," he said.
"If we meet the demand by importing rice, the price will come to normal. Low income people can also buy rice," he also said.
The Minister said there is no food crisis in the country as the government is committed to ensure food security for all.


« PreviousNext »

