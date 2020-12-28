Rice import duty cut to 25pc to woo private businesses

To keep the rice price stable in the market mainly through private sector import, the government has decided to decrease import duty for rice to 25 per cent from the existing 62.5pc by cutting 37.5pc duty for the staple food grain.

Through a virtual press conference on Sunday, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder made the announcement of opening rice import under private mechanism along with the public sector.

The Minister said following the approval and instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the decision of rice import under private mechanism was taken. However, it wouldn't be open for all, it would be restricted. Only the government approved importers, who apply for permission to import rice within January 10 next year, will be permitted to import limited quantities of rice.

The government has decided to reduce rice import duty to 25pc from the existing 62.5pc in an effort to keep rice market stable. With the Ministry's approval, private importers will get chance to import rice with the facilities until Boro paddy is harvest, he added.

"The Ministry will give approval for importing a certain amount of rice after scrutinising the applications," he said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 24 gave approval to import rice after reducing import duty.

Earlier, the process of importing 5.5 lakh metric tons of rice under the government mechanism and the decision to import rice through the private importers to boost supply of rice in the country was taken amid price hike of the staple food grain.

The Food Minister informed that the government has already floated international tender to import 400,000 tonnes of rice while 1.5 lakh tonnes more will be imported under government-to-government purchase. The rest quantity will be imported under private sector, but the limit has not yet been set.

Admitting to a decline in Aman production, he said due to repeated floods and cyclone Amphan Aman production fell this year. But, overall production of Boro, Aus and Aman crops has not declined, instead increased 29 lakh tons over the target. So, there is no fear of a rice scarcity in the country.

Regarding price hike and less response from the farmers and millers to sell rice to the government godowns, Sadhan said, "It's true that they are not responding due to higher price in the open market than the government price. Considering the situation, the government is not giving pressure on the millers to supply rice. The demand will be met through import.

Regarding the demand of the millers to increase government price, he said that the Ministry doesn't have any plan to increase the price. Instead, priority has been given to rice import.

Regarding fall in government stocks, Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum said although the Prime Minister has given her consent to import rice on July 13 this year, it was not imported, so that the farmers can get a fair price of the produce. Farmers are now happy with the price. Now, the government is planning to import as it would not harm the farmers.

The government wants to intervene in the market through importing rice, she added.

Rice price in Dhaka markets increased by 28.06pc over the past year despite adequate reserve and import, putting extra pressure on the people hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the December 22 data of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), price of coarse rice increased by 47.69pc per kg while that of medium 23.33pc and the fine variety 17.14 pc compared to the previous year.

Each kg coarse rice price is being sold between Tk 46 and Tk 50 from Tk 34 and Tk 36 last year while that of medium variety went up to Tk 53 and Tk 58 from Tk 40 and Tk 50 and fine one increased to Tk 58 and Tk 65 from Tk 45 and Tk 60, the TCB data showed.







