Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Court orders freezing of 617 bank accounts of MP Papul and family

92 movable, immovable  properties confiscated

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Court Correspondent

Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul in a regal ambience. file photo

Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul in a regal ambience. file photo

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered freezing of  617 accounts in eight different banks of Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Papul, independent lawmaker from Laxmipur-2, his wife Selina Islam and two others in a graft case.
The other accused are Papul's daughter Wafa Islam and Papul's sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC Deputy
    Director Mohammad Salahuddin, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted a petition.
In the same order the court attached 92 scheduled properties, said ACC
Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.
The ACC Prosecutor told this correspondent on Sunday night, the court issued the above order following prayers of ACC.
The same court on Sunday granted interim bail to Papul's wife MP Selina Islam and daughter Wafa Islam in the graft case filed by the ACC.
Earlier on November 11, the ACC filed a case against the four persons on charges of money laundering and amassing illegal wealth.
In the case statement, the ACC said Papul deposited Tk 148.41 crore black money in eight different bank accounts of his sister-in-law Jesmin to cover its tracks.
Moreover, his wife and daughter have transferred their ill-gotten money to Jesmin's account.
The ACC also brought charges against the main accused, Jesmin, of illegally accumulating Tk 2.31 crore.
The allegations surfaced after newspapers in Kuwait reported in February that Papul was running a human trafficking racket in the Middle Eastern country.
According to the case history, Jesmin's national identity card mentioned that she was born on August 20 of 1995, but her passport said her date of birth was in November 4 of 1997.
She opened an e-TIN account on October 25 in 2017, when she was a student, but she had never submitted her income tax returns.
Between October 6 of 2016 and August 20 of 2019, different individuals and she herself deposited and withdrew about Tk 135.22 crore, reads the FIR.
Papul was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department in Kuwait on June 6. He was sent to prison there.
The ACC on February 16, opened an enquiry into the illegal wealth of Papul and his family members.
On Sunday afternoon the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted them bail till February 11 after the duo surrendered before it with a bail plea.
On November 11, ACC Deputy Director Salahuddin Ahmed filed the case against MP Papul, his wife MP Selina Islam, daughter Wafa Islam and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan on charge of amassing Tk 2.31 crore illegal wealth and laundering Tk 148 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Panel formed to fix standard rice price
C-19 claims 24 lives, 1,049 infected in 24 hrs
coronavirus update bangladesh
Rape bid on running  bus in Sunamganj
24 municipalities go to polls today
Fall in Aman output behind price hike of rice: Razzaque
Rice import duty cut to 25pc to woo private businesses
Court orders freezing of 617 bank accounts of MP Papul and family


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft