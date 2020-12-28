Court orders freezing of 617 bank accounts of MP Papul and family



Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul in a regal ambience. file photo

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered freezing of 617 accounts in eight different banks of Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Papul, independent lawmaker from Laxmipur-2, his wife Selina Islam and two others in a graft case.The other accused are Papul's daughter Wafa Islam and Papul's sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan.Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC DeputyDirector Mohammad Salahuddin, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted a petition.In the same order the court attached 92 scheduled properties, said ACCProsecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.The ACC Prosecutor told this correspondent on Sunday night, the court issued the above order following prayers of ACC.The same court on Sunday granted interim bail to Papul's wife MP Selina Islam and daughter Wafa Islam in the graft case filed by the ACC.Earlier on November 11, the ACC filed a case against the four persons on charges of money laundering and amassing illegal wealth.In the case statement, the ACC said Papul deposited Tk 148.41 crore black money in eight different bank accounts of his sister-in-law Jesmin to cover its tracks.Moreover, his wife and daughter have transferred their ill-gotten money to Jesmin's account.The ACC also brought charges against the main accused, Jesmin, of illegally accumulating Tk 2.31 crore.The allegations surfaced after newspapers in Kuwait reported in February that Papul was running a human trafficking racket in the Middle Eastern country.According to the case history, Jesmin's national identity card mentioned that she was born on August 20 of 1995, but her passport said her date of birth was in November 4 of 1997.She opened an e-TIN account on October 25 in 2017, when she was a student, but she had never submitted her income tax returns.Between October 6 of 2016 and August 20 of 2019, different individuals and she herself deposited and withdrew about Tk 135.22 crore, reads the FIR.Papul was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department in Kuwait on June 6. He was sent to prison there.The ACC on February 16, opened an enquiry into the illegal wealth of Papul and his family members.On Sunday afternoon the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted them bail till February 11 after the duo surrendered before it with a bail plea.On November 11, ACC Deputy Director Salahuddin Ahmed filed the case against MP Papul, his wife MP Selina Islam, daughter Wafa Islam and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan on charge of amassing Tk 2.31 crore illegal wealth and laundering Tk 148 crore.