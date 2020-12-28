Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Politicians getting sidelined in BD, GM Quader

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Calling upon the government to empower public representatives, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Sunday bemoaned that politicians are now getting sidelined in politics due to the active role of bureaucrats.
"Politicians are not that much active in politics these days. Bureaucrats are playing in the field of politics while politicians watching it sitting on the sidelines," he said.
GM Quader made the remarks while speaking at a programme arranged by Jatiya Party's Khulna divisional unit at its chairman's Banani office.
As per the constitution, he said the country is supposed to be run by elected public representatives. "But the secretaries, not MPs, now carry out all the activities while the ministers just get briefings."
The Jatiya Party chief said public representatives can ensure the welfare and benefits of people as they understand their sufferings and pains.
"Bureaucrats are like robots...  theyr'e accustomed to working within a boundary... they're unable to understand the plight of ordinary people like politicians," he observed.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Election circuses’ underway all over Bangladesh: Rizvi
An opposition of pro-liberation ideology  a must to build nation: Quader
Politicians getting sidelined in BD, GM Quader
11 Addl DIGs promoted to DIGs
Two more testify in  Abrar murder case
AL Sub-committee on Industries announced
9 drug dealers get life term for carrying 3,250 Phensidyle
Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last: WHO chief


Latest News
Village doctor killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man held for killing wife in Magura
'The most overrated Star Wars film'
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Dewanbagi Pir no more
KSA extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
Dhamrai municipality election underway
Most Read News
Necrophilia and our law
Court asks to freeze bank accounts of Papul, 3 family members
Dipu Moni to brief media Tuesday on HSC results
Rape attempt on running bus in Sunamganj; Driver, assistant sued
BGB detains two men over theft allegation
24 more COVID deaths in 24 hrs
Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19
Series of explosions target police in Kabul, 4 dead
Wolves players banned from supermarkets over Covid concerns
Border killing: Promises are made to be broken
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft