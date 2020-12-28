11 Addl DIGs promoted to DIGs

At least 11 additional deputy inspector generals of police have been recommended for promotion to the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) on Sunday.

Ministry of Public Administration has sent the recommendation to Senior Secretary of Public Security Division of Home Ministry to issue a circular in this regard.

The officials are Habibur Rahman of Khulna Range; Ashrafuzzaman and Basudeb Banik of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, SM Akhtaruzzaman, Haider Ali Khan, Monirul Islam, Ruhul Amin and Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan of Police Headquarters, Amena Begum of Chattogram Metropolitan Police; Azad Mia of Gazipur Metropolitan Police and Begum Atika Islam of Rapid Action Battalion.







