AL Sub-committee on Industries announced

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Sunday announced the sub-committee on Industry and Commerce affairs for the period of 2019-2021.

Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of AL, approved the 60-member sub-committee following the instructions of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed was made the Chairman and Md Siddiqur Rahman, Industries and Commerce affairs secretary of AL, was made the Member Secretary of the committee.







