9 drug dealers get life term for carrying 3,250 Phensidyle

Nine drug dealers were sentenced to life term imprisonment by a Dhaka Court on Sunday for possessing 3,250 bottles of contraband Phesidyle syrup.

Judge Al Asad Md Ashifuzzanan of Dhaka Special Judges' Court-6 handed down the verdict in presence of three accused. The convicts are Ariful Isam, Shafiqul Islam, Arif Hossain, Hasan Mia, Imtiaz Hossain, Md Nazmul, Ruhul Amin, Alamgir Hossain and Syed Mizanur Rahman.

During the judgement three accused were present in the dock, they are Ariful Islam, Imtiaz Hossain and Syed Mizanur Rahman.

The rest six accused are at large.

The case statement is that a Detective Branch (DB) of police on January 16 in 2012 stopped a micro bus and a car at the Dhip Nagar under Darusssalam Police Station and seized 3,250 bottled of phensidyle from the microbus and arrested the nine people.

SI Shariyar of DB police filed a case with the Darusssalam police on the following day against the nine. Some 14 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.







