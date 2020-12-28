Learn Bangabandhu to know Bangladesh

Youths have to go through the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to discover the possibilities of Bangladesh, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Saturday at a discussion.

Dhaka University former Vice Chancellor Prof Arefin Siddique was the key discussant while State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the session.

ICT Division organised the discussion meeting virtually titled 'Digital technology for building prosperous nation dreamt by Father of the Nation' to share knowledge on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.